UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Data Shows US Police 3 Times As Likely To Use Force Against Left Wing Protesters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:49 PM

Data Shows US Police 3 Times as Likely to Use Force Against Left Wing Protesters - Reports

US police officers are three times more likely to use force during left wing protests, Black Lives Matter demonstrations being among them, than those conducted by right wing groups, such as pro-Trump rallies, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing new data from the US Crisis Monitor nonprofit organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US police officers are three times more likely to use force during left wing protests, Black Lives Matter demonstrations being among them, than those conducted by right wing groups, such as pro-Trump rallies, The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing new data from the US Crisis Monitor nonprofit organization.

According to the data based on over 13,000 protest actions in the US in 2020, US police used teargas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at a much higher percentage on left wing demonstrators than at rightwing rallies.

The media outlet noted, citing the statistics, that the vast majority of protests in the US last year were peaceful.

At the same time, police used force against demonstrators at 511 left wing protests and 33 right wing protests since April 2020. When taking into account the number of protest actions, the data revealed that police used force at about 4.

7 percent of left wing protests and 1.4 percent of right wing protests.

A wave of civil rights protests swept through the United States throughout the summer following the death of George Floyd, an African American male, in the custody of US law enforcement officers in the state of Minnesota in late May.

A series of African American deaths caused by police has brought into question the basic principles of the US law enforcement agencies and judiciary system, and has exposed incidents of racism in treating unarmed African-American suspects. According to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was founded back in 2013, African American communities in the US suffer from violence and abuse caused by the state.

In addition to the protests against police brutality, in 2020 the US saw a wave of rallies against restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests related to the results of the November presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Male George Same United States April May November 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Quito, Brussels Sign Memorandum of Friendship - Fo ..

1 minute ago

South Sudan Interested in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

EU Council President, Belgian King Discuss Vaccina ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Argues Against Belarus Hosting Ice ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Internet Provider Confirms Blocking Webs ..

7 minutes ago

US Decision to Label Houthis as Terrorists Will No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.