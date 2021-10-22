UrduPoint.com

Date And Place Of Putin-Vucic Summit Already Determined, Will Be Later Announced - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:00 AM

Date and Place of Putin-Vucic Summit Already Determined, Will Be Later Announced - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The date and place of the future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, have already been determined and will be later announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, and the place has also been determined," Peskov said, answering the question whether the date has already been set.

"We will announce timely, we are not ready to do that yet. We will announce that together with the Serbian colleagues," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2021

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

9 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

9 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.