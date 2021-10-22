Date and Place of Putin-Vucic Summit Already Determined, Will Be Later Announced - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The date and place of the future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, have already been determined and will be later announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, and the place has also been determined," Peskov said, answering the question whether the date has already been set.

"We will announce timely, we are not ready to do that yet. We will announce that together with the Serbian colleagues," Peskov added.