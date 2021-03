The date for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States has not been set yet, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The date for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States has not been set yet, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"We look forward to welcome Prime Minister to Washington soon, the date hasn't been formally set yet," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki also said US President Joe Biden has not received yet an invitation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo scheduled to be held later this year.