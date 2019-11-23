UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date For Medvedev, Rumas Talks On Integration Not Set, But Both Aim For Early Dec - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:24 PM

Date for Medvedev, Rumas Talks on Integration Not Set, but Both Aim for Early Dec - Source

A date for a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Rumas, to discuss the road maps on bilateral integration has not been set, but both sides are eager to finish wok on the matter before December 8, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik

"Not yet," the source said when asked whether a new date for the meeting had been set, but did specify that both sides were trying to finish the work on the road maps before December 8, the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Union State Treaty, which outlined the integration plan.

The source noted that the integration road map talks were currently happening on the level of the two countries' ministries of economic development and that the work was being coordinated by Russia's First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Mikhail Babich, who had previously served as Moscow's Ambassador to Belarus.

