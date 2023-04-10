Close
Date For Meeting Of Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian Top Diplomats Yet To Be Set - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Date for Meeting of Russian, Turkish, Syrian, Iranian Top Diplomats Yet to Be Set - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The date for a meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia is yet to be set, but the sooner the better, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"The sooner the better, we see it that way. We have made our proposals, but it is too early to say, because we have not received the final response from our colleagues," Bogdanov told journalists.

The Russian diplomat added that Syria had not withdrawn its preconditions for talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"No, they (Syria) have not (withdrawn preconditions). Some aspects that we were unable to agree on our level have been left for consideration by the (foreign) ministers.

I hope they will reach an agreement," Bogdanov stated.

On Sunday, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said that the meeting of the top diplomats from the four countries, initially scheduled for April 10, had been postponed for early May.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the preparation of the ministerial meeting was underway and the process of normalization between Turkey and Syrian had begun.

From April 3-4, deputy foreign ministers of the four countries held talks in Moscow to discuss the future ministerial summit.

In March, Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that he was ready to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan only after the withdrawal of Turkey's troops from Syrian territory.

