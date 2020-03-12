Date for New Meeting of Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Not Yet Agreed - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The date of the new meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, has not yet been agreed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The dates of the next contact between the two countries' foreign ministers are not agreed, so we should not talk about any impact of the coronavirus on this process.

These two topics are definitely not related," Zakharova said at a briefing, answering whether the situation with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would affect Lavrov's schedule, including his possible meeting with a Japanese counterpart.

Motegi and Lavrov last met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February. After the meeting, the Japanese minister said that the bilateral dialogue had entered another phase, when the sides communicate in a more positive way, rather than oppose each other.