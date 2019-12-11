UrduPoint.com
Date For Next Meeting On Syria In Astana Format Not Fixed Yet - Syria's Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:59 PM

Date for Next Meeting on Syria in Astana Format Not Fixed Yet - Syria's Envoy to UN

The date for the next round of Astana talks dedicated to resolving the Syrian crisis has so far not been scheduled, Syrian Envoy to the United Nations in New York Bashar Jaafari, said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The date for the next round of Astana talks dedicated to resolving the Syrian crisis has so far not been scheduled, Syrian Envoy to the United Nations in New York Bashar Jaafari, said on Wednesday.

The Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) is currently hosting the 14th meeting of Russian, Turkish and Iranian delegation, known as Astana process. Delegations representing the Syrian government and opposition are in attendance, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. Jaafari is heading the Damascus delegation.

According to Jaafari, the date for the next trilateral meeting on Syria in the Astana format has yet to be approved but will be indicated in the final joint communique issued after the talks.

Earlier in the day, a source in one of the delegations at Astana-14 told Sputnik that the next round of talks could be held in March.

The so-called Astana talks under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey were launched to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict. Amid these talks, an agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached in 2018. The body, which consists of three equal groups representing the government, opposition and civil society of Syria, gathered for its inaugural meeting on October 30 of this year in Geneva. The committee is tasked with developing a national constitution.

