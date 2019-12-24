MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, has made clear his intention to visit Russia's Chechen Republic for talks with the region's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, but preparations for the trip have not yet started nor has a specific time frame been set, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik.

Last week, Dengov told Sputnik that Sarraj had expressed his intent to visit Chechnya during a phone conversation with Kadyrov. Dengov also said that discussions on counterterrorism efforts and Libyan settlement would be on the agenda.

"It is too early to say that work on the visit is underway. Sarraj has already called, and I assume that if the Russian leadership makes such a decision, Ramzan Akhmatovich [Kadyrov] will take advantage of his opportunities and his close communication with all Libyan warring parties," Dengov said, adding that Kadyrov is seen as "a kind of bridge between Russia and the Islamic world.

"

There is also no specific date for Sarraj's visit to Chechen Republic, Dengov said, but should the meeting happen, Kadyrov will discuss the fate of two Russian citizens who were detained in Libya in May, the diplomat noted.

"The release of our citizens is one of the issues that Ramzan Akhmatovich is a Primary concern with regard to post-revolutionary Libya. This will be his number one question during talks with Sarraj," Dengov said.

Two employees of the Russian Foundation for the Protection of National Values were detained in Tripoli in May on charges of meddling in Libya's elections. According to the foundation's head, Alexander Malkevich, the research group was only involved in sociological surveys and studies. Moscow maintains contact with Tripoli on the matter and is making efforts to provide consular assistance to the Russian citizens and establish the reasons for their detention.