Date, Location Of UN-Russia-Ukraine-Turkey Meeting Yet To Be Set - Guterres Office
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) No date or location has been set for a potential meeting between the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
"No, there are a lot of ifs, if ifs are confirmed, we will confirm the ifs," he told a briefing.
Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed hosting a meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul and taking on a role in a possible "observation mechanism."