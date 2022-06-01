Date, Location of UN-Russia-Ukraine-Turkey Meeting Yet to Be Set - Guterres Office

No date or location has been set for a potential meeting between the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"No, there are a lot of ifs, if ifs are confirmed, we will confirm the ifs," he told a briefing.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed hosting a meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul and taking on a role in a possible "observation mechanism."