Date Of Adoption Of EU's 10th Sanctions Package Not Yet Decided - EU Official

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The European Union has not yet decided on the date of adoption of the new tenth package of sanctions against Russia, and is currently focusing preventing circumvention of existing restrictions, a senior EU official said on Friday

"I am sure that the EU states have ideas about new sanctions. But I can't comment on which sectors it will affect. We have adopted nine packages of sanctions and are now focused on their implementation, preventing circumvention around the world. We are open to new sanctions, but not at this council of foreign ministers. It is impossible to say now when they will be adopted," the official told a briefing.

