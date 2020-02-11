Date of All-Russian Vote on Amendments to Constitution Uncertain - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

No decision has been made yet on the date of the all-Russian vote on the proposed amendments to the national constitution, there is no deadline, Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm media reports that the vote could be held on April 22

Russia's RBC newspaper has reported that April 22 could be made a day-off for this purpose.

"There is no date, it has not been announced, as you know," Peskov told reporters.

"There are different points of view. There is such a point of view [that the vote should be held on April 22], and the working group will discuss this. But no decision has been made," Peskov said, when asked to either confirm or refute the RBC report.