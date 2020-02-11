UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of All-Russian Vote On Amendments To Constitution Uncertain - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

Date of All-Russian Vote on Amendments to Constitution Uncertain - Kremlin

No decision has been made yet on the date of the all-Russian vote on the proposed amendments to the national constitution, there is no deadline, Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm media reports that the vote could be held on April 22

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) No decision has been made yet on the date of the all-Russian vote on the proposed amendments to the national constitution, there is no deadline, Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when asked to confirm media reports that the vote could be held on April 22.

Russia's RBC newspaper has reported that April 22 could be made a day-off for this purpose.

"There is no date, it has not been announced, as you know," Peskov told reporters.

"There are different points of view. There is such a point of view [that the vote should be held on April 22], and the working group will discuss this. But no decision has been made," Peskov said, when asked to either confirm or refute the RBC report.

Related Topics

Vote April Media

Recent Stories

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

7 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

7 minutes ago

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

10 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

10 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

10 minutes ago

Rawat Hospital project needs more funds to complet ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.