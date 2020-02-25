UrduPoint.com
Date Of All-Russian Vote On Constitution Amendments Yet To Be Announced - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:37 PM

Date of All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendments Yet to Be Announced - Kremlin

While the date of the all-Russian vote on amendments to the national constitution remains uncertain, this may be discussed at President Vladimir Putin's upcoming meeting with the working group, which is in charge of preparing the amendments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"The date of the vote has not been announced yet. It is not a secret that tomorrow, on Wednesday, Putin will hold a meeting with the members of the working group, which deals with preparations for introducing the constitutional amendments. We may assume that if the matter is on the agenda, it will be discussed. I will tell you once again that no decision has been made on the matter yet," Peskov said at a briefing.

