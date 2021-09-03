UrduPoint.com

Date Of Announcement About Composition Of New Afghan Gov't Still Uncertain - Taliban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The date of the announcement about the composition of the new Afghan government is uncertain, the delay is related to technical problems, Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Bilal Karimi told Sputnik on Friday.

The spokesman denied claims that the Taliban will make the announcement after the Friday prayers.

"This is not true. The date of the announcement about the government has not been determined yet.

But I can say that the new cabinet of ministers will be presented in the near future," Karimi said.

Consultations have been completed, and the delay is related "exclusively to technical problems", Karimi added.

The Taliban spokesman assured that the "new government will represent all Afghans and all Afghans will participate in it." At the same time, Karimi refused to confirm reports that Taliban political office chief Abdul Ghani Baradar was appointed as the prime minister.

