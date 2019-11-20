Date of General Election in Bolivia May Be Announced on Wednesday - Interim President

Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, told reporters on Wednesday that the date for the general election in the country might be announced later in the day

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Bolivia 's interim president, Jeanine Anez, told reporters on Wednesday that the date for the general election in the country might be announced later in the day.

"God willing, we will announce the election [date] today, because the whole country is demanding it," Anez was quoted as saying by the Bolivian Deber newspaper.

Last week, as Anez assumed responsibilities of the caretaker president of Bolivia, she pledged to focus her efforts on convening a new election while pursuing to undo the court ruling that allowed Evo Morales to run for the fourth consecutive presidential term.