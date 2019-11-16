Date of Istanbul-Format Summit on Syria Not Set - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Moscow assumes that the so-called Istanbul format of Syria talks involving Russia France and Germany will be kept in place, but no precise dates of such talks are currently set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is an understanding that this format exists and has been maintained ...

we maintain this understanding but there are no precise dates," Peskov told journalists.

He added that the date of the next Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria has not bees set either.

On Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the upcoming trilateral summit on Syria next week might pave the way for the quartet format but that discussing its dates would be premature yet.