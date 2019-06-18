UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of Joint Commission Of JCPOA Meeting Yet To Be Coordinated - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

Date of Joint Commission of JCPOA Meeting Yet to Be Coordinated - Moscow

Russia favors the idea to convene the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, but the exact date of the meeting has not been coordinated yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia favors the idea to convene the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, but the exact date of the meeting has not been coordinated yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, nothing has been scheduled yet. This is one of the problems related to the current situation [around the JCPOA] we cannot coordinate the event although we favor the idea to hold it," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Event

Recent Stories

China Mall records over one million shoppers in Q1 ..

5 minutes ago

Expo 2020, Emirates Flight Catering create fresh a ..

5 minutes ago

Immigration detention in Australia becoming "priso ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Releases Video of US Bomb ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l Sustainable Gastronomy Day being observed

5 minutes ago

1,500-yr-old stone building complex discovered in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.