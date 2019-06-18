Date of Joint Commission of JCPOA Meeting Yet to Be Coordinated - Moscow

Russia favors the idea to convene the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, but the exact date of the meeting has not been coordinated yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia favors the idea to convene the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, but the exact date of the meeting has not been coordinated yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"No, nothing has been scheduled yet. This is one of the problems related to the current situation [around the JCPOA] we cannot coordinate the event although we favor the idea to hold it," Ryabkov told reporters.