Date Of Meeting Of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Still Being Discussed - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:44 PM

Date of Meeting of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Still Being Discussed - Kremlin

The date of a meeting of Normandy Four political advisers has not yet been agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The date of a meeting of Normandy Four political advisers has not yet been agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, I cannot yet say if all [Normandy format] advisers have coordinated their schedules as I have no knowledge on the matter.

I know that the possibility of holding such a meeting is being discussed, but this will require a coordination of schedules of all advisers," Peskov told a briefing, when asked when the Normandy Four political advisers can be expected to convene.

