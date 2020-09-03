Date of Meeting of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers Still Being Discussed - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The date of a meeting of Normandy Four political advisers has not yet been agreed upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, I cannot yet say if all [Normandy format] advisers have coordinated their schedules as I have no knowledge on the matter.

I know that the possibility of holding such a meeting is being discussed, but this will require a coordination of schedules of all advisers," Peskov told a briefing, when asked when the Normandy Four political advisers can be expected to convene.