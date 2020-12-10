Date of New Normandy Format Meeting on Ukraine Not Yet Known - German Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The date of the next Normandy Four summit on Ukraine is not yet known, and now the main goal is to achieve significant progress in the implementation of the decisions made during the last summit, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr told Sputnik in an interview.

"No, the new date is still unknown to me. At the moment, we are talking about making significant progress in implementing the decisions taken during the last summit, which took place in December last year. We must now work on this, and we are actively working on this together with our partners, including France. And after the implementation of the reached arrangements, we will approach the date of the next summit," the ambassador said.

On December 9, 2019, the Normandy group ” Russia, France, Ukraine and Germany ” adopted a joint communique in Paris at their first summit in three years, also reaching an agreement to meet in Berlin in four months to continue efforts toward Donbas peace. The communique affirmed the Minsk accords as the basis for the crisis settlement, envisioned the separation of forces in three new locations across Donbas, and also called for a ceasefire. The Berlin summit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some tasks of the Paris summit remain unfulfilled.