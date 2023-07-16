Date of New Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Yet Confirmed - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have not been planned yet, but are expected in the future, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Well, we don't have anything to announce today, but I do expect that at some point, the president, President Biden, and President Xi will have the opportunity to speak again," Sullivan told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are "big, complex, challenging," so they need to be managed "carefully," Sullivan added.

US-China relations are strained by the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in Yuan and the decreased influence of the US Dollar across the globe.