Open Menu

Date Of New Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Yet Confirmed - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Date of New Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Yet Confirmed - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have not been planned yet, but are expected in the future, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Well, we don't have anything to announce today, but I do expect that at some point, the president, President Biden, and President Xi will have the opportunity to speak again," Sullivan told the CBS broadcaster on Sunday.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are "big, complex, challenging," so they need to be managed "carefully," Sullivan added.

US-China relations are strained by the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in Yuan and the decreased influence of the US Dollar across the globe.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Moscow Dollar China Washington White House Beijing Sunday Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

3 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

4 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

20 hours ago
 s

S

20 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World