Date Of Next Astana Format Summit On Syria Yet Unknown - Russian Ambassador To Tehran

The date of the next Astana format summit, which is scheduled to take place in Iran, has not yet been determined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik

"The next summit on Syria in the Russia-Iran-Turkey format, which is to be hosted by the Iranian side, remains on our agenda. The dates have not yet been determined due to the difficult epidemiological situation," the ambassador said.

Dzhagaryan also noted that before the summit, the countries plan to hold the 18th international meeting, as well as organize another ministerial meeting in the Astana format.

In December, 2021, Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, told Sputnik that the next Astana format summit on Syria was expected to take place in early 2022.

At the same time, he did not exclude the possibility of holding the event in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was in July 2020. However, a face-to-face meeting of the presidents will remain a priority, he stressed.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups.

The Russia-Iran-Turkey mediation group was launched in 2017 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

