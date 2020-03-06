Date of Next OPEC+ Meeting Undetermined as Time for Market Assessment Needed - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The date of the new OPEC+ meeting cannot be determined at this point, as it's going to take time to understand the development of the situation with coronavirus and the trends on the global oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday.

"We cannot determine it now as we need to make separate phone calls, reach agreements. We need to understand how the situation will develop with coronavirus, with global indicators, with consumption, with demand. We will see how other countries will behave in terms of production and consumption," Novak said following OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna.