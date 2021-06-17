UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of Next Putin-Biden Summit Uncertain - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:42 PM

Date of Next Putin-Biden Summit Uncertain - Kremlin

The date of the next summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is uncertain but the leaders can hold phone negotiations if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The date of the next summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is uncertain but the leaders can hold phone negotiations if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is unknown," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station, when asked when the next summit could take place.

The presidents can arrange a phone conversation if need arises, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"Meetings should also be held when we accumulate some dead-end issues that need to be discussed at the top level. There are no plans so far," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Vladimir Putin Top

Recent Stories

Kremlin Emphasizes Importance of Russian-US Milita ..

1 minute ago

Russia Closely Follows Ukraine's NATO Membership A ..

1 minute ago

Maldives' COVID-19 death toll crosses 200

1 minute ago

Corona claims 19 more lives, 133 new cases reporte ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Appreciates Absence of Accusations Against ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen to have ICD heart device: federa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.