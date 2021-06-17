Date of Next Putin-Biden Summit Uncertain - Kremlin

The date of the next summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is uncertain but the leaders can hold phone negotiations if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The date of the next summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is uncertain but the leaders can hold phone negotiations if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is unknown," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station, when asked when the next summit could take place.

The presidents can arrange a phone conversation if need arises, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"Meetings should also be held when we accumulate some dead-end issues that need to be discussed at the top level. There are no plans so far," Peskov added.