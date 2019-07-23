UrduPoint.com
Date Of Next Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit On Syria Remains Uncertain - Moscow

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:07 PM

The exact date of the next Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria remains uncertain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The exact date of the next Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria remains uncertain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"It has not been determined yet," Bogdanov told reporters, when asked about the date of the summit.

It has been previously reported that the summit will be held in mid-August.

More Stories From World

