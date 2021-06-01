UrduPoint.com
Date Of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' Talks Remains Uncertain - Kremlin

The date of the meeting of the Normandy Four member states' foreign ministers remains uncertain, but experts continue their consultations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that the Normandy format plays the most important role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and also said he had reached agreement with Moscow and Kiev to hold ministerial talks.

"In his phone conversations with Macron and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin repeatedly pointed to the need to boost effort and hold a meeting at the level of the foreign ministers.

All the sides agree with this in principle. But the date is yet to be determined," Peskov told reporters.

Normandy Four presidential advisers and experts maintain contact, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"It is up to them to draft an agenda, but this is not so easy at this stage," Peskov specified.

