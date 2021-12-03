Date of Putin-Biden Talks Not Agreed Yet, Several Options Under Discussion - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The date of talks between of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not agreed yet, there are several proposals, including on December 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The date of talks between of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is not agreed yet, there are several proposals, including on December 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The exact date is still not agreed, the work is still in progress. As for the format, we are talking about a video conference ...

It may be both next week and in a week, here, I repeat once again, there is no agreed date. There are different proposals on dates from both sides, but they are not yet synchronized," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether December 7 is being discussed for organizing the meeting, Peskov replied in the affirmative.

"And this date also is discussed, but others are discussed as well," the official said.