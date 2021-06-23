Date of Putin-Merkel Meeting Uncertain - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The timeframe of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Merkel agreed to continue contacts during their recent phone conversation.

"There is no exact information about the meeting so far. You know that the president and the chancellor hold phone negotiations when necessary, there is no deficit of instruments for communication. We have no understanding yet on when the in-person meeting will take place," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin and Merkel plan to continue phone negotiations or to hold offline negotiations.