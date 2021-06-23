UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Date Of Putin-Merkel Meeting Uncertain - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Date of Putin-Merkel Meeting Uncertain - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The timeframe of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Merkel agreed to continue contacts during their recent phone conversation.

"There is no exact information about the meeting so far. You know that the president and the chancellor hold phone negotiations when necessary, there is no deficit of instruments for communication. We have no understanding yet on when the in-person meeting will take place," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin and Merkel plan to continue phone negotiations or to hold offline negotiations.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

2 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

13 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

19 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

19 minutes ago

Russia, Iraq to Sign Documents on Peaceful Nuclear ..

19 minutes ago

Khawaja Asif secures bail in assets beyond means c ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.