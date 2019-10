The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to Russia's Federal Assembly has not been determined yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's address to Russia 's Federal Assembly has not been determined yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It will not necessarily take place this year, it may be at the beginning of next year. The date has not been defined yet," Peskov said when asked when the presidential address to Russia's parliament was expected.