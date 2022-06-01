MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey is being agreed upon via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is such an invitation, and the dates will be agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Turkey, adding that the ministry will announce exact dates.