MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The exact date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey has not been determined yet, it is being agreed upon via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, the date of the visit has not been determined, it is being agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.