ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey was being prepared, and the date would be known in the coming days.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Putin's visit to Turkey was possible after his visit to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin would take advantage of the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Turkey as soon as the epidemiological situation and schedules allow.

"Mr. Putin's visit will take place. The date will be known in the coming days," Kalin said in an interview with A haber broadcaster.

The meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey can be implemented in case of a positive response from Moscow, Kiev already agreed, he added.