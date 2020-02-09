UrduPoint.com
Date Of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks Being Worked Out-Russian Ambassador To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Date of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks Being Worked Out-Russian Ambassador to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The timeframe for the next meeting on strategic stability between Russia and the United States is being worked out, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"During the Russian-American consultations on strategic stability that took place on January 16, an agreement was reached on the continuation of bilateral dialogue on this issue in the near future ...

Currently, the particular dates of an upcoming meeting on strategic stability are being worked out," Antonov said.

On January 16, Russian and US delegations held talks on strategic stability in Vienna. The teams were led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Acting Undersecretary of State Christopher Ford. The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the talks that Russia and US were going to hold another round of talks on the issue at the level of experts in the near future.

