Date Of Russian Ambassador's Return To US Remains Uncertain - Kremlin

Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The date of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov's return to Washington is still uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations on ways to improve the bilateral relations, arrived in the Russian capital on March 21.

He held several meetings at the Foreign Ministry, the parliament and the presidential administration. Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it was up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to decide when the ambassador should return to Washington.

"No, no decision has been made yet," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

