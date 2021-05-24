ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia and Turkey will hold a meeting in the coming weeks to reach a final agreement on the date of the Russian delegation's visit to Turkey that is expected to focus on assessing prospects for resuming the air travel, currently suspended amid the pandemic, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik.

Russia suspended the air travel with Turkey from April 15-June 1 due to high coronavirus incidence in the country. Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova held a meeting with Ersoy and Turkey's senior presidential adviser, Ibrahim Kalin. It was reported after the meeting that Russia would send a delegation to Turkey to assess prospects for resuming the air travel.

"I headed the delegation that visited Moscow. Turkey was just emerging from the lockdown. We were told at the negotiations that they would like to keep track of the increase in the number of cases in the period of normalization. They stressed that they saw positive results during the lockdown but now they would like to understand if the number of cases would grow during the normalization or would keep decreasing. They announced that after that they would like to send a delegation to Turkey that would assess the provided information on the ground.

Perhaps, in the coming weeks we will hold one more meeting to specify the date of their arrival in Turkey," Ersoy said.

Turkey's smooth transition from lockdown to normalization contributes to the decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases, the minister explained.

"Our first goal was to drop below 10,000 [cases recorded daily], and we have been below 10,000 for several days already. Now our goal is to reduce the number of new cases to less than 5,000 by June 1, and Turkey is steadily moving toward this figure. Another good news: such destinations as Antalya, Bodrum, Marmaris and Dalaman, which are especially popular with Russian tourists, have much lower infection rates, as southern cities are 50 percent below the country's average. These are good results for resorts, as it shows how safe they are," Ersoy noted.

The process of air travel resumption will be launched quickly as soon as Moscow is ready, the minister assured.

"We hope that the Russian delegation will have the possibility to test, take a look and assess the results that we have provided on the ground. I believe that we will resume the bilateral air travel in the wide format in the near future," Ersoy concluded.