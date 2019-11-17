(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) A date for a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba will depend on his schedule, Valentina Matviyenko, the Russian upper house's speaker, told journalists.

Matviyenko is paying a four-day visit to Cuba, which began on Thursday.

"Concerning the Russian president's visit to Cuba: the invitation was received, [and] the president accepted it with gratitude. Speaking about dates, they will depend on the Russian president's schedule and a period of negotiation with the Cuban side. Such issues are settled via diplomatic channels," Matviyenko said.

On October 29, Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez had a meeting with President Putin, during which he invited the Russian head of state to visit Cuba.