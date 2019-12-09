The dates for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Japan are being worked out, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The dates for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Japan are being worked out, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

"A visit by President Rouhani to Japan is now under consideration," Abe said during a press conference broadcast by the NHK channel.

The Japanese prime minister added that Tokyo was looking forward to enhancing its dialogue with Tehran with the aim of maintaining good relations and stabilizing the situation in the middle East.

"The upcoming visit of President Rouhani is being prepared as part of these efforts to expand dialogue," Abe said.

On Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the Iranian president could come to Tokyo around December 20. In addition, Washington said that while it did not object to the visit, it wanted Japan to report on the results of the leaders' talks, the media outlet reported.

Abe paid an official visit to Tehran in June, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to visit the Middle Eastern nation in 41 years. The visit took place amid heightened tensions between Tokyo's partners Tehran and Washington.