Dates for Normandy Four Summit on Donbas Not Discussed Yet - Kremlin Aide

The time frame for the next summit in the so-called Normandy Four format has not yet been discussed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The time frame for the next summit in the so-called Normandy Four format has not yet been discussed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The Normandy format talks involving Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, were established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in the latter's easternmost region of Donbas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.

"No, it [the date for the next Normandy Four talks] is not known, and the concrete time frame has not been discussed," Ushakov told journalists at the the Eastern Economic Forum.

The forum began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.