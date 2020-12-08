Dates for Putin-Maduro Meeting to Be Discussed Next Year Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The date has not been set yet for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, it will be discussed next yea via diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

At a recent meeting with a Russian delegation of observers at the Venezuelan parliamentary election, Maduro said he was hoping to visit Moscow at some point between April and June and meet with the Russian president.

"There are no exact dates yet. You know that there are regular contacts on a working level. And the dates will be determined and agreed next year, via the diplomatic channels," Peskov said.