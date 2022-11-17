UrduPoint.com

Dates For Visit Of Chinese Leader To Russia Not Determined Yet - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dates for Visit of Chinese Leader to Russia Not Determined Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) There are no set dates for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It's too early to say, there are no set dates. As they are being coordinated through diplomatic channels, we will inform you," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that the Chinsese leader could visit Russia next year, likely after the session of the Chinese parliament that traditionally takes place in early spring.

Related Topics

Russia China Parliament Visit Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

23 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

33 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

37 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

47 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.