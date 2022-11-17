Dates for Visit of Chinese Leader to Russia Not Determined Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) There are no set dates for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It's too early to say, there are no set dates. As they are being coordinated through diplomatic channels, we will inform you," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that the Chinsese leader could visit Russia next year, likely after the session of the Chinese parliament that traditionally takes place in early spring.