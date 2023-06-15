UrduPoint.com

Dates Of Maduro's Visit To Russia Still Being Agreed Upon - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The dates of the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia are still being agreed upon, Alexander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The dates will be agreed upon. President Maduro is always a welcome guest with us. We are working on a broad agenda of bilateral relations.

When the relevant preparations are completed, of course, we will agree on specific dates that would correspond to the working schedules of the presidents," Shchetinin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

