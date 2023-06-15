ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The dates of the visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia are still being agreed upon, Alexander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The dates will be agreed upon. President Maduro is always a welcome guest with us. We are working on a broad agenda of bilateral relations.

When the relevant preparations are completed, of course, we will agree on specific dates that would correspond to the working schedules of the presidents," Shchetinin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

