ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The dates for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China have not yet been determined, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"There is no information yet," Ushakov told journalists on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on a relevant question.

