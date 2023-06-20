UrduPoint.com

Dates Of Russia-Africa Summit In St. Petersburg Changed To July 27-28

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The dates of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg have been changed to July 27-28, according to information on the forum's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The dates of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg have been changed to July 27-28, according to information on the forum's website.

The second Russia-Africa summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum were initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.

