Dates of Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg Changed to July 27-28

The dates of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg have been changed to July 27-28, according to information on the forum's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The dates of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg have been changed to July 27-28, according to information on the forum's website.

The second Russia-Africa summit and the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum were initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.