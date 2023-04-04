Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria - Lavrov

Possible dates for holding a meeting between top diplomats of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria have been proposed during the Tuesday talks between deputy foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Possible dates for holding a meeting between top diplomats of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria have been proposed during the Tuesday talks between deputy foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Some dates were proposed that could become generally acceptable based on the results of your negotiating round," Lavrov told deputy foreign ministers in his welcoming speech, that was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov added that Russia expects Syrian and Turkish colleagues to be "as constructive as possible."

"I know that on the table of your meeting there are texts that were submitted by individual delegations. I am sure that on the basis of these proposals it will be possible to reach a collective position," Lavrov added.