Daughter Of Ex US Director Of National Intelligence Charged With Murder - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

Daughter of Ex US Director of National Intelligence Charged With Murder - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The adopted daughter of John Negroponte, former US director of national intelligence, has been charged with first-degree murder, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

"Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division are investigating the death of Yousuf Rasmussen, age 24, of Brookes Lane in Bethesda, as a homicide. The suspect, 27-year-old Sophia Negroponte of an unconfirmed address, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder," the Friday statement says.

According to Montgomery police, officers in Rockville (a Maryland city near Washington D. C.), responded to a report of a stabbing on February 13. Rasmussen was found suffering from what appeared to be a cutting wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the investigation, detectives determined that Rasmussen and Negroponte were acquaintances and that they were involved in a disagreement while inside the home on W. Montgomery Avenue. During the disagreement, Rasmussen was injured," Montgomery police said.

Sophia Negroponte is one of five children adopted by John Negroponte and his wife in Honduras.

John Negroponte served as US ambassador to Honduras in 1981-1985. He also served as US ambassador to the United Nations, under George W. Bush, in 2001-2004, and as US ambassador to Iraq in 2004-2005. After that, Bush appointed Negroponte as the first Director of National Intelligence.

