Daughter Of Ousted Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Claims Readiness To Run For His Post

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 09:18 PM

The youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn, announced on Friday she was ready to run for her father's post in the 2023 general election, adding that she was prepared to back off if there were "more appropriate" candidates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn, announced on Friday she was ready to run for her father's post in the 2023 general election, adding that she was prepared to back off if there were "more appropriate" candidates.

"I am ready because we have come to this point to win in a landslide, to realise our policies which are promised to the people. Policies to improve the lives of the people," Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who heads the Pheu Thai Party, an incarnation of the TRT party founded by her father, told reporters, as quoted by the Thai PBS World news outlet.

She also said that she was ready to back off "if there are people who are more appropriate," and that her party would not cooperate with those averse to democratic principles, according to the report.

Thaksin Shinawatra served as Thai prime minister from 2001-2006. He was overthrown in a military coup on September 19, 2006 and barred from political activity as his government faced allegations of corruption, authoritarianism and muzzling of the press. He was sentenced in absentia to two years in jail for abuse of power and has been living in self-imposed exile. As of 2009, Shinawatra was reportedly living in Dubai and investing in gold mines, diamond polishing and lottery licenses in various countries. His younger sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was the Thai prime minister from 2011-2014.

Thailand will hold general elections on May 7.

