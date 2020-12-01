Daughter of Poisoned Ex-Spy Skripal Confirms They Are in UK - Relatives

(@FahadShabbir)

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The daughter of poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia, has confirmed in a phone call with her family that the two are living in the United Kingdom, her relative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Valeria Skripal, Sergei Skripal's niece living in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, said Yulia called her family on Sunday to ask about her grandmother, Sergei's 93-year-old mother. She said her uncle last called in June 2019.

"Yulia said her father still had a stoma bag but he felt fine overall. They are living separately in the United Kingdom.

They have not been transferred anywhere," Valeria told Sputnik.

She added that Yulia did not say whether she planned to call them again. She made the phone call through the internet and her location was automatically tagged as St. Petersburg.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom believes that Russia played a role in what it calls a murder attempt, an allegation Moscow has denied. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in May of last year that there was no evidence incriminating Moscow.