Daughters Of Putin Inoculated Against COVID-19 With Russian Vaccine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin received coronavirus shots earlier than the president did, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that the vaccines were homegrown.

"As far as I know, yes, they were inoculated even earlier [than Putin]. If I am not mistaken, Putin himself talked about this," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the president's relatives, especially his daughters, were vaccinated from the coronavirus.

Commenting on whether the vaccine was a Russian one, the official answered affirmatively.

According to Kremlin, the Russian leader received the first injection with a Russian COVID-19 vaccine on March 23, with the second shot expected in around three weeks. The Kremlin declined to say which one of the three vaccines developed in Russia the president chose.

Russia launched its vaccination campaign in early December with Sputnik V vaccine. Along with Sputnik V, one more Russian vaccine became available earlier in March and another is about to be introduced.

More Stories From World

