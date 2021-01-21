UrduPoint.com
David Norquist Takes Over As Acting US Secretary Of Defense - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:14 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist has taken over as acting secretary of defense, the Pentagon announced in a statement on Wednesday immediately after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

"At 12:01 p.m., Jan. 20, David L. Norquist assumed the duties of Acting Secretary of Defense," the statement said. "In his capacity as acting secretary, Norquist will maintain continuity and readiness of the Department until a defense secretary is confirmed."

