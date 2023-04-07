Close
David Whelan Hopes Gershkovich's Case Will Help Efforts To Release His Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) David Whelan believes that the arrest of Evan Gershkovich will push the United States toward more engagement with Moscow to secure release of both former Marine Paul Whelan and the Wall Street Journal reporter, both charged with espionage.

"It may create a new challenge, a larger challenge for the US government, for the State Department, for the White House to find a way to resolve it," David Whelan told Fox news. "Now that they've detained a new American and made the same charges, it may be that there needs to be more engagement with our family and also with the Kremlin."

The United States is now dealing with two identical cases "that are of the same seriousness to the Russians" and that can be addressed using the same resources, Whelan believes.

"I don't see how the US government can use the same resources for those two cases and leave either one of these people behind.

It may be that they can only bring one person home, and in that case, I would expect it to be Paul because he has been there longer on the same charge. It's a really difficult position for the US government to be in," he added.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.

Whelan ” a citizen of the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland ” is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges.

