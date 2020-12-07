Davos 2021 meet moved to Singapore due to pandemic: WEF

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The 2021 Davos summit will be moved from Switzerland and held in person in Singapore instead from May 13-16, due to the pandemic, the World Economic Forum said Monday.

"The change in location reflects the Forum's priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community.

After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to Covid-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting," the WEF said in a statement.