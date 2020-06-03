Davos 2021 to be held under theme of the Great Reset

The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that the 2021 Davos summit in Switzerland will be held under the theme of the Great Reset

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that the 2021 Davos summit in Switzerland will be held under the theme of the Great Reset.

The 51st annual meeting will gather thousands of young people in more than 400 cities around the world and a virtual hub network will connect them to interact with the leaders in Davos, the WEF said in a statement.

An open house policy will enable all interested citizens to integrate into the dialogue, making the meeting open to everyone.

Next year's twin summit in January will be both in-person and virtual to connect leading global government and business figures in Davos.

"We only have one planet and we know that climate change could be the next global disaster with even more dramatic consequences for humankind," said Klaus Schwab, the founder of WEF.

He added decarbonizing of the economy in the short window is still remaining.

"The Great Reset is a welcome recognition that this human tragedy must be a wake-up call," Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of United Nations, said.

"We must build more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and the many other global changes we face," he added.

The WEF defined the Great Reset as a "commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of an economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future."