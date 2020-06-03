UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Davos 2021 To Be Held Under Theme Of The Great Reset

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Davos 2021 to be held under theme of the Great Reset

The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that the 2021 Davos summit in Switzerland will be held under the theme of the Great Reset

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The World Economic Forum announced Wednesday that the 2021 Davos summit in Switzerland will be held under the theme of the Great Reset.

The 51st annual meeting will gather thousands of young people in more than 400 cities around the world and a virtual hub network will connect them to interact with the leaders in Davos, the WEF said in a statement.

An open house policy will enable all interested citizens to integrate into the dialogue, making the meeting open to everyone.

Next year's twin summit in January will be both in-person and virtual to connect leading global government and business figures in Davos.

"We only have one planet and we know that climate change could be the next global disaster with even more dramatic consequences for humankind," said Klaus Schwab, the founder of WEF.

He added decarbonizing of the economy in the short window is still remaining.

"The Great Reset is a welcome recognition that this human tragedy must be a wake-up call," Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of United Nations, said.

"We must build more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and the many other global changes we face," he added.

The WEF defined the Great Reset as a "commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of an economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future."

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Young Switzerland Hub January All Government

Recent Stories

Iran's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Slashed Oil Output by Over 10Mln Bpd in May ..

4 minutes ago

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

20 minutes ago

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan P ..

14 minutes ago

Recovery hope fires fresh rally in equities, but c ..

14 minutes ago

Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 54

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.